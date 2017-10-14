KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter on Friday held protest demonstrations across the city against the increased multiyear tariff by K-Electric.

The main demonstration was held on University Road Gulshan-e-Iqbal near Baitul Mukaram Mosque while JI activists along with the supporters also held protest demonstrations at more than 50 places across all the five districts.

Amir JI district Central Mun’am Zafar Khan, Amir JI district South Abdul Rasheed, Amir JI district West Abdul Razzaq Khan and Amir JI district Bin Qasim Abdul Jameel and other leaders addressed the demonstration.

The protesters were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the government, Nepra and private power company-KE. They condemned KE‘s misappropriation and demanded the regulatory authority to take immediate action in this regard.

Addressing the participant of protest JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman appealed the judiciary to take notice of the issue and rapidly start the proceeding the petition filed against KE.

He said that increase from 20 to 100 per cent in the electricity rates is a cruel act perpetrated on the residents of Karachi, while Nepra and government instead of taking any action against private power company had kept silent. It is enough to confirm that Nepra and government were the part of this nexus and providing shelter to KE. JI in past also raised voice against the irregularities of the KE and once again has initiated a protest movement against suppression of the people and looting of billions of rupees, he added.

Naeem calling Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair, asked him to stand with the citizen instead of keeping silence and extending supports to robbers. He said that party would not tolerate such acts at any cost whereas JI after consultation with party lawyers’ team will file a petition against KE, in Sindh High Court (SHC).

JI leader said that about 70 per cent of the consumers use up to 300 units and as per multiyear tariff 20 to 100 percent has been implemented on such consumers. The nexus of government, KE and NEPRA has turned the life of citizen unbearable with gifts of expensive electricity, long duration loadshedding and over billing.

He said since last ten year the private power company is looting the citizen of Karachi in the name of fuel-adjustment whereas the other cities of country were witnessing decrease in prices of electricity. Along with this the various parts of the city including Malir, Landhi, Korangi, Liaquatabad, Surjani and North Karachi were witnessing three to seven hours of the load shedding on daily basis, he added.

Naeem on the occasion appealed the judiciary to take notice of issue and provide justice to the citizen and bring them out from intolerable situation.