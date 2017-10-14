KARACHI - Dow Medical College (DMC) on Friday organised a guest speaker session with titled “Achieving Excellence through Change in attitude” at Arag Auditorium of Dow Medical College.

Renowned motivational speaker Athar Sajid was invited as guest speaker in the session. The aim of this session was to covert attitude in positive behaviour in our society and as well as professional life. Principle Dow Medical College Prof, Kartar Dawani, gave brief introduction of guest speaker. In this session large number of students participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Athar Sajid said that positive attitude helps you cope more easily with the daily affairs of life. It brings optimism into your life, and makes it easier to avoid worries and negative thinking. If you adopt it as a way of life, it would bring constructive changes into your life, and makes them happier, brighter and more successful.

Further, he said you look around you, you will see that people with a positive attitude enjoy life more and are generally happier and more successful than those who walk around grumpy and pessimistic. Our attitude is the driving force in our lives-it can either push you to do great things or pull you down to your demise. You need to do an honest and in-depth self-evaluation so you could point out exactly which of your traits need to be improved or totally changed.

He stressed that positive attitude leads to happiness and success and can change our whole life. “We should look at the bright side of life, our whole life becomes filled with light. This light affects not only you and the way you look at the world, but it also affects your environment and the people around you. Changed your way of communication to deals with peoples, your behavior put impression on other rather than words, the movement you changed your perception, your behavior has been changed.”

He stressed on positive thing makes our behavior, which can convert our attitudes towards other; we can change our society healthy with the help of good and positive attitude. He also said doctor is very noble profession, it’s not to make money and doctors should treat people with good behavior.

He also said identify your problem and accept, because acknowledged problem is starting point of solution, this will be the binging of your positive behavior. You need to figure out exactly what this supposed change could bring to your life. Your mind on the things that would come as a result of your attitude change and you will have a greater chance of reaching your goal. Later on, Prof Kartar Dawani principal, Dow Medical College thanked the guest speaker and participants of the session.