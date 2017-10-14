KARACHI - The provision of opportunities for higher education and health facilities are among the priorities of the government and every resources are being utilized towards this end. This was stated by the Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair, on Friday. He was chairing a meeting at the Governor House regarding the project of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) about the hospital and the campus.

Muhammad Zubair said that the project would provide the much needed facilities to the people.

The meeting was also attended by the Administrator of DHA, Brig. Shahid Hassan Ali, Vice-Chancellor of DUHS, Prof. Dr. Saeed Qureshi.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the project in DHA Phase 8 in collaboration with the DUHS consisting of campus with departments of Emergency and Family Medicine.

Administrator informed that a building was available in Phase 8 where a hospital can be started while a site would be allocated for the campus.

Vice-Chancellor DUHS, Prof Dr Saeed Qureshi said that necessary steps are being taken for establishing initially the departments of Family Medicine and Emergency.

Governor appreciated the move and said that this would help provide latest medical facilities to those travelling on Motorway M-9.