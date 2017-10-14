KARACHI - Pharmacists could not be ignored because a doctor could only prescribe medicines to patients while pharmacists were supposed to point out the effects and side effects of medicines.

These views were expressed by dean faculty of pharmacy, University of Karachi Prof Dr Iqbal Azhar while addressing at the World Pharmacist Day 2017 organized by Pharmacy Science Club, faculty of pharmacy KU.

“Pharmacists are drug experts and are concerned about patients’ health and wellness. The principal goal of pharmacist care is to achieve positive outcomes from the use of medication which improves patients’ quality of life with the minimum risk”., Dr Azhar also expressed deep concern over the fact that medical stores in small as well big cities of Pakistan were being operated by unqualified people.

The theme of the symposium was “Your pharmacist is at your service”. However a wide range of topics related to the field of pharmacy and the role of pharmacist in healthcare system were covered in the program.

Lectures were also conducted by Dr Obaid Ali, Federal Drug Inspector and Dr Samina Badar, Chief Pharmacist from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center. Career Expo was also arranged on the occasion which provided the opportunity to the undergraduate students of Faculty of Pharmacy to interact with the HR department of renowned pharmaceutical industries.