KARACHI - Two brothers were drowned in a nullah in Keamari area on Friday.

According to details, eight-year-old Shakir and his younger brother six-year-old Zakir went outside their home located at Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad in Keamari within the limits of Jackson police station. Their cousin Imran was also accompanied by them.

Father of the deceased Naimat Khan said that the children left the home in the morning saying that they were going to play but they did not return. “I am not aware what actually happened with them,” he said. He said that the family came to know about the incident as the children cousin Imran reached home and informed them about the incident.

Later, the family members and neighbours reached the site and recovered the bodies from the nullah. The bodies were shifted to a private hospital where doctors pronounced both of them dead.

The family while quoting the neighbourers said that the incident occurred when Zakir fell into a nullah after his foot went slipped; adding that his elder brother tried to rescue him but also fell into the nullah.

The family and the residents of the area also staged a protest against the incident and made the government responsible for the incident. The protesters said that there is no proper arrangement by the government to cover the nullah as it is open.

It is not for the first time when such incident occurred as numbers of incidents have been occurred in these nullahs in Karachi. So far no case has been registered as what the police officials said that the brothers drowned to death accidently.

Eight drug peddlers arrested

Eight alleged street criminals and drug peddlers were arrested and drug, arms and motorcycles were seized by the city police here on Friday.

Two accused were arrested by Mominabad police and 15 grams Charas was recovered from accused namely Ata Muhammad while other accused Baber was wanted in case of fraud registered with Mominabad police, said SP Orangi Abid Baloch. Ittehad Town Police arrested alleged street criminals and drug peddlers and also recovered arms/ammunition and drugs from their possession, said SP Baldia Division, Asif Razzak.

Accused Alamzeb son of M Zaib was arrested along with 450 grams Charas and one TT pistol of 30 bore and a loaded magazine.

Accused Afzal Sadiq son of Fazal Khaliq was arrested and 230 grams Charas and one TT pistol were recovered from him.

Accused Tariq alias Naveed son of Khursheed Ali was arrested and 220 grams Charas and one TT pistol were seized from him.

The police said that the arrested accused are street criminals and drug peddlers nominated in cases registered within the limits of Orangi and Baldia divisions.

Three other accused namely Kashif Khan alias Arshis son of M. Aslam, Jahanzaib alias Mubeen son of Islam-uddin and M Shahrukh son of M Nasir were arrested by Sharifabad Police, said SHO Sharifabad Akram Arain.

The police recovered one TT pistol along with three rounds from accused Kashif and registered FIR no 120/2017 U/S 23(1) A Sindh Arms Act against him.

One TT pistol and three rounds, besides one motorcycle were recovered from accused Jahanzaib while one TT pistol and two rounds were seized from accused M Shahrukh.