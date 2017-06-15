KARACHI - The Chairman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned brutal police torture against young doctors in Peshawar.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the PPP Chairman said that slogans of the change had been unmasked on Peshawar streets where young doctors were subjected to worst torture and arrests during their peaceful protest for genuine demands. Bilawal extended full support to the protesting doctors and their grievances demanding their immediate resolution. He also demanded release of the arrested young doctors and punishment to police personnel involved in torture.