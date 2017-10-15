KARACHI - Police on Saturday registered a case of a short time kidnapping of a trader allegedly by policemen and receiving of Rs5 million in ransom after Sindh IGP took notice of the incident and asked the DIG West Sultan Khawaja

to present the report within seven days.

According to details, a local trader, Maqsood Baqar, had complained to Tipu Sultan police station about his kidnapping and that a ransom of Rs5 million was received from him allegedly by police personnel at Shara-e-Faisal.

The trader, in his complaint, had stated that a car, bearing government registration number, and a police mobile, intercepted his car on October 11 when he had left money exchange company, with Rs5 million in his pocket and kidnapped him. It further stated that two of the kidnappers, clad in a police uniform, took him to an undisclosed location and tortured him.

Later he was freed near Karachi Airport, “However, the kidnappers took away Rs5 million from me before setting me free,” he added.