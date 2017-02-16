KARACHI - Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and WWF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote alternative energy resources and build a climate resilient Karachi.

A ceremony was held in this regard in the Frere Hall yesterday. Mayor Wasim Akhtar, Municipal Commissioner Dr Badar Jameel, Financial Advisor Khalid Mehmood Shaikh, DG Parks Afaq Mirza, DG Technical Services Shahab Anwer, Sr Director Municipal Services Masood Alam, Sr Director CSR Saif Abbas, Regional Director WWF Ali Dehalvi and others attended this event.

The MoU aims to develop a close working relationship and partner on various initiatives relating to sustainable use of natural resources, sharing of information on conservation initiatives and conducting joint activities to register Karachi for global Earth Hour City Challenge.

Speaking on the occasion, Wasim Akhtar said wrong and flawed policies of our planners led Karachi to increased environmental pollution and dangers to marine life. Now we will do such a planning with the WWF that could diminish this pollution in the city.

Likewise, he said, we did not plan to save the birds which come here in winter all the way from Siberia or mangrove forest in our coastal areas. He said we will fully cooperate with the WWF for protection of our marine life and to deal with the challenges of climate change in our region.

Ali Dehlavi, Regional Head Sindh and Balochistan, WWF. Pakistan said that conventional energy resources are diminishing at a fast pace due to high industrial demand and an increasing population in country. He shared that the introduction of renewable energy can help reduce emissions of green house gases and build a climate resilient city.

He further added that climate change is not only adversely impacting metropolitan cities, particularly Karachi, but poses serious threats to the quality of life. The 2015 Karachi heat wave caused more than one thousand human mortalities, which is very appalling.

He urged that in order to avoid such incidences in future, public private partnerships need to be developed which can help mitigate the impacts of climate change and encourage extensive use of renewable energy in the country.

Under this MoU, KMC will support WWF-Pakistan in registering Karachi for Earth Hour City Challenge and assist in conducting a mass awareness campaign on energy conservation. While, WWF- Pakistan will provide technical support and facilitate in energy conservation programs and energy efficiency campaigns.

In addition, the organisation will provide guidance for policy development and implementation that advocate and develop environmental conservation initiatives in Karachi.