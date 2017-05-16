KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Monday unanimously passed the Sukkur Institute of Business Administration (IBA) University, 2017, bill.

The bill was tabled by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, who said that IBA Sukkur was initially associated with IBA Karachi. He said that this bill was aimed at giving this institute the status of a university and provide better education and research opportunities to students in the field of business and management. The bill was passed clause by clause with some amendments suggested by MQM MPA Sumeta Afzal. It said the university would award and confer degrees, diplomas, certificates and other academic distinctions. It could also confer honorary degrees or other distinctions on approved persons in manner prescribed. It would consist of a chancellor, vice chancellor, deans, principals, directors and chairmen of teaching departments.

The body responsible for governance of the university would be its Senate and would consist of 14 members, including chairperson, pro-chancellor, vice chancellor, pro-vice chancellor, four university teachers, two members of the Sindh Assembly nominated by the speaker of the assembly, two prominent business executives and others. The registrar would be its secretary and it would meet at least twice in a year.

An academic council consisting of vice chancellor as its chairperson, pro-vice chancellor, deans of faculties and heads of prescribed departments, five elected members representing various departments and constituent colleges, two principals of affiliated colleges, five professors, registrar, controller of examination and chief librarian would also be established. The members of academic council will hold office for three years and it would meet at least once each quarter.

An eight-member syndicate would also be established that shall act as executive body of university and exercise general supervision over affairs and management of the university. It would meet once each quarter. The university would have faculties of management sciences, science and information technology, engineering and technology, economics, agriculture business, education, mathematics and related studies, law, natural sciences and faculty of allied sciences as may be prescribed by statutes.

SA PAYS TRIBUTE TO LAL

SHAHBAZ QALANDAR

The provincial assembly also unanimously passed a resolution paying tribute to Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar on his Urs festivities in Sehwan.

The resolution was tabled by provincial minister Dr Sikander Shoro. He said that Sindh was the land of Sufis who had come to the province to propagate the teachings of Islam through their acts and teachings. “Their message is love and humanity and those who wreaked havoc at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine to threaten his devotees will fail, as more and more people will now come to the Urs to express their devotion for the Sufi saint,” he said. He said the provincial government had improved security for the Urs and all measures had been taken for the safety of the devotees.

MQM lawmaker Zafar Kamali supported the resolution and said that Sindh was called the gateway to Islam and it was due to these Sufi saints that Islam’s message reached to this part of the world. “The Sufi saints chose the way of peace, not violence,” said the lawmaker.

Sindh Assembly Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza said that terrorists targeted the shrines of the saints who were admired by people and whose message was based on peace and love. “How can we consider someone who blows himself up at such places a Muslim or even a human?” she asked.

Meanwhile, the house rejected adjournment and privilege motions from opposition lawmakers Engineer Sabir Qaimkhani and Khurram Sher Zaman, respectively, after declaring them non-maintainable.

Zaman’s privilege motion stated that he had been submitting written questions to various government departments for the last 12 months, but there was no response.

Engineer Sabir’s motion stated that even after one month of academic year, distribution of free textbooks to students had not been completed. The minister said that books’ distribution had been started. He said that he would have answered the question if the mover would have mentioned a specific area.

DEPUTY SPEAKER, MQM LAWMAKER

EXCHANGE WORDS

A heated argument was witnessed in the House between Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza and MQM lawmaker Dewan Chand Chawla when MQM lawmaker tried to speak on a point of order to raise the issue of a lack of health facilities in Sukkur making a woman to give birth to a baby on her way to hospital. The deputy speaker refused to allow him to speak on it and said that there were some rules to run the house. The member responded that he was not a servant of anyone and would not remain silent on issues of public importance.

The deputy speaker warned the lawmaker to change his words and if not then anything could happen to him on his way. This not only infuriated the member but also outraged the opposition members who raised slogans against the deputy speaker.

Calming down the situation, MQM lawmaker Faisal Subzwari said that it was the right of the deputy speaker to allow anyone to speak on a point of order, but she could also convey her message to the member in a proper tone and words.

SA COMPLETES 100 MANDATORY

SITTINGS IN PARLIAMENTARY YEAR

The house on Monday completed 100 sittings of the parliamentary year, a mandatory thing under the rules and procedures of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh. Speaking on it, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro congratulated the members and said that he was thankful to opposition and treasury benches for their cooperation in legislation process in the house.

The speaker of the Sindh Assembly said that PILDAT had declared the Sindh Assembly the leading assembly in legislations as compared to other provinces and even its members had participated from jails for their contribution to the legislative process. “It is the constitutional requirement and we are thankful to the opposition for their cooperation in this regard,” he said.

The opposition leader said that it was a moment of pride for all but a critical analysis of performance should also be done to remove the faults. “Although the assembly has passed over 30 laws in these 100 days, their effective implementation on ground is still a daunting task for the state machinery,” he said, adding that despite passage of 100 days, the business advisory committee has yet to be formed.

The house proceedings were later adjourned until Tuesday.