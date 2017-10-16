KARACHI - The 65th death anniversary of Shaheed-i-Millat Khan Liaquat Ali Khan, first Prime Minister of Pakistan, will be observed on Monday. Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan, one of the leading founding fathers of Pakistan and a trusted lieutenant of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was assassinated in Rawalpindi on October 16, 1951.

The Mayor of Karachi, Wasim Akhtar, and Deputy Mayor, Dr.Arshad Abdullah Vohra, will visit the grave of Liquat Ali Khan located within the precincts of the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam, tomorrow morning to offer Fateha.

They will lay floral wreath on behalf of the citizens of Karachi and will pay tributes for his immense services for the cause of Pakistan.

An official of the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) pointed out that on August 25, 1947, the first civic reception was hosted for Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the KMC’s headoffice on M.A. Jinnah Road here.

That reception was also attended by Liaquat Ali Khan as the Prime Minister along with Quaid’s sister Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah.

The welcome address was presented by Hakim Muhammad Ahsen, the then Mayor of Karachi.

Meanwhile, the Khadmin-e-Millat Pakistan has announced that it will organize a meeting at its headoffice here on Monday to pay tributes to Liaquat Ali Khan for his services to the country and the nation.