KARACHI - Masses would not tolerate the reversal of anti-corruption drive, and all corrupt people should be taken to the task, said Pasban-e-Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor.

He was addressing a big anti-corruption rally here on Sunday.

‘Corruption Bhaghao, Mulk Bachao rally’, as it was called, was taken out from the Quaid’s mausoleum and culminated at the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

Speaking on the occasion, Altaf said a sea of masses would take to the streets if brakes were applied on the ongoing accountability of corrupt elements.

He said people were ready to give all sorts of sacrifices to save this country from the corrupt mafia.

Pasban president opined that there was no difference between democracy and martial law for the poor people of Pakistan.

He said there was corruption in everything; from the purchase of a railway engine to an aeroplane.

He said small timers, after entering the assemblies, had become excessively rich due to mega corruption while poor people could not even buy milk for their hungry babies.

Terming this sheer injustice, Altaf vowed that Pasban would fight this injustice to the bitter end.

Pasban leaders Sardar Zulfiqar, Akram Agaria, Saiful Islam Bukhari, Ahsan Bashir and others also spoke on the occasion.