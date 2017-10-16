KARACHI - The Pakistani students are second to none and they have proved this from time to time at international level as well.

This was stated by Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, on Sunday.

He was speaking at a reception, hosted at the Governor House here for the meritorious students of Cadet College Petaro and National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

Zubair pointed out that soon after assuming the charge as the Governor, he had started inviting students universities and other academic institutions to the Governor House for awarding them with commendation certificates and cash prizes in order to acknowledge their achievements. He said that 60 percent of the country’s population consists of youngsters who are very talented and their abilities should be utilized for the progress and development of the country.

The Governor said that today’s ceremony was also aimed at acknowledging the teachers and parents of the students.

Principal of Cadet College Petaro, Commodore Mahboob Illahi Malik and Commandant of PNS Jauhar, Rear Admiral Imran Ahmed and faculty members were also present on the occasion.