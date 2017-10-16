KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar demanded the prime minister to launch five Industrial Treatment Plants Projects on immediate basis in city.

KMC Spokesperson in a statement said that Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Saturday during a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi demanded to launch five Industrial Treatment Plants Project with cost of Rs11 billion.

The statement stated that Mayor Karachi also present a proposal to the Prime Minister for the construction of roads and flyovers with the cost of Rs10 billion while purchasing of new snorkels and fire tenders with estimated cost of 5billion rupees.

The mayor informed the prime minister that the population of the city has crossed from 30 million and number of high rise building also constructed in the city but Fire Brigade department is not capable to extinguish the fire up to 8th floor while Fire Brigade has outdated fire tenders and it also deprived from modern equipments of fire extinguishing, statement stated.

Karachi Municipal Corporation spokesperson said that during the meeting it was decided that Mayor Karachi will on board in launching of all projects of federal government.

Akhatar claimed that the prime minister have deep interest on implementation of Karachi Package while positive results will become in next week.

During the meeting the mayor demanded the prime minister to launch another drinking water project with name of K-IV Phase-II along with the completion of K-IV project and water and sewerage issues should be resolved on priority basis.

The mayor informed the Prime Minister that sewerage is a major issue of the metropolis and about 90 percent of the issues would be resolved if this major matter is determined.

The mayor said that an estimate for the projects of the Karachi has present to prime minister while he hoped that current worst situation of the city would be control in soon.