KARACHI - Karachi police claimed a major breakthrough by arresting a prime suspect allegedly involved in women stabbing incidents in Karachi and Punjab.

The prime suspect Muhammad Waseem was arrested by a special police team of Karachi police led by District Korangi SSP Captain (retd) Haider Raza who managed to arrest the prime suspect with the assistance of Sahiwal police.

Police officials privy to the matter confirmed Waseem’s arrest and going to initiate interrogations with the suspect. Police sources said that during primarily investigation Waseem declined his involvement in the attacks against women in Karachi.

The police claimed to have arrested him from Mandi Bahuddin, Punjab and it will take a day or two in bringing him to Karachi for proper official interrogations.

The Lahore police is also suspecting him of being involved in two recent similar incidents occurred in Lahore.

If Lahore police booked the accused in the cases suspected to have commit by Waseem than it would be difficult for police to bring him Karachi for investigation.

Waseem’s criminal history revealed that he has been carried out over 200 similar cases in Chicha Watni and over 35 cases at his hometown, Sahiwal during 2013 and 2014. He was however later arrested by Sahiwal police in 2015 and later released in 2016 due to lack of evidence. Since then he went on missing.

The Sahiwal police had also taken his brother and a friend into their custody about to get help in tracing and arresting to Waseem when the Karachi police approached the Sahiwal police following a series of attacks on women in Karachi.

Karachi and Lahore incidents are the recent ones but previously he did such sort of activities in Sahiwal and Chicha Watni. The police suspect that Waseem might have been involved in all attacks in Karachi and reached Lahore to divert the police as Karachi police running after him.

The police remain not even sure about Waseem involvement in women stabbing in Karachi.

So far at least 13 women have been injured in several incidents in parts of District East including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Dalmia, Rashid Minhas Road, Pehlwan Goth and PIB Colony while over a dozen cases have also been injured since such incidents began on September 25.

Police have also issued suspect’s picture with brief details multiple times seeking the help from the citizens while also announced reward money of Rs1 million for the identification of the suspect.

Huge weapons seized

INP adds: Sindh Rangers on Sunday recovered a huge stockpile of weapons from Memon Goth area of the city. The weapons arsenal was discovered during a raid carried out on an intelligence tip-off. The weapons were stashed in a water tank recovered during the raid, the Rangers spokesperson informed the media.

A suspect, whose identification could not be ascertained, has also been arrested during the raid.

According to the paramilitary officials, the weapons found from Darsano Channu, belonged to one of the Lyari’s notorious Baba Ladla group. The arms and ammunition were concealed by the gang members to evade seizure by law enforcement agencies in ongoing crackdown against the unscrupulous elements in the city, the spokesperson added.

The weapons include four SMGs, two 3-bore pistols, one MP-16 rifle, one raptor gun, one 7mm rifle, 21magazine and 891 bullets.

Rangers have appealed the citizens to assist the Rangers in eliminating terrorism and inform about suspected activities on 1101.