KARACHI - While police high-ups were busy bringing back prime suspect in women stabbing case from Punjab, another woman was stabbed in the city on Tuesday.

The arrest of suspected knife-wielding person in Punjab did not prevent the recurrence of incident of stabbing in Azizabad within the limits of Jauharabad police station.

In the latest incident, a young girl was stabbed and injured in Federal B Area, District Central of Karachi.

Police officials said that the incident had occurred on early Tuesday. However, it came to light on Tuesday afternoon after the victim's family approached the police. The family said that a 15-year-old girl was on her way to grandmother's home in Block 9 of Federal B Area along with his brother on a motorcycle when a young man wearing a helmet and mounted on a Honda 125cc motorcycle attacked her with a sharp-edged object.

In her statement to the police, she said that a speeding motorcycle came close to her and the motorcyclist escaped after attacking her. The victim, however, said that she was hit in her back.

The victim was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors confirmed that she had a wound from a sharp-edged object.

Jauharabad police have registered an FIR No 196/17 under Section 324 (attempt to murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code against unidentified motorcyclist on behalf of victim's maternal uncle and initiated further investigations.

The victim's uncle said that it was not an accident, but it was a deliberate attack.

On the other hand, police officials said that they had obtained the video footages recorded by the CCTV cameras installed in the area with the help of which attempt would be made to get to the culprit. Police investigators said that it was yet to be ascertained whether he was the same person who had been involved in a series of attacks on women in Gulshan-e-lqbal and its surrounding areas or he was some other man, adding that the police was also investigating the case from different angles as what the victim had initially told that she was hit with a sharp-edged object during a collision between two motorcycles. SHO Saleem Siddiqui said that police could not get any perfect clue with the help of CCTV footages, adding it was the first such incident in which a woman was targeted while riding along with his brother.

This is the second similar incident to have occurred in District Central as earlier a woman had apparently been stabbed in North Nazimabad few days ago while so far at least 13 women have been injured in several incidents in parts of District East, mainly Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Dalmia, Rashid Minhas Road, Pehlwan Goth and PIB Colony.

Although police have also released suspect's pictures along with brief details several times, seeking help from the citizens, and have also announced reward of Rs1 million for those helping it in tracing and arresting the suspect, but with little success. The investigators are, however, puzzled as prime suspect Waseem has already been arrested as a result of joint venture of Punjab and Sindh police from Mandi Bahuddin a couple of days ago.