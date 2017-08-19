HYDERABAD - The two-day training workshop titled ‘Climate Change Projections and Impact on Water System Performance’ concluded on Friday at the US Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Water (USPCAS-W) at the Mehran University of Engineering & Technology (MUET) Jamshoro.

At the certificate distribution ceremony, Project Director of USPCAS-W Prof Dr Bakhshal Khan Lashari said apart from harnessing the technical skills of the participants, the workshop also served as a strong platform for an effective network of experienced people. He said that USPCAS-W had been equipped with modern water laboratories to conduct applied research in the water sector in Pakistan.

Prof Lashari informed that issues related to the climate, environment and water of the country would be solved by developing human capital in the sector, which would consequently bring prosperity to the people by boosting Pakistan’s economy.

He said USPCAS-W at MUET with the support of USAID and University of Utah was producing leaders for the country.

Dr Jeffery Layton Ullman, Technical Advisor to USPCAS-W, said the University of Utah was dedicated to providing technical support to the center to impart quality education and modern applied research for Pakistan’s water sector.

He said such workshops would enhance the capacity of the stakeholders of the center who would ultimately contribute to the development of Pakistan.

Speaking at the session on the first day, Deputy Director of Academics and Research at USPCAS-W Prof Dr Rasool Bux Mahar gave an introductory overview of the Center.

He said the workshop aimed to advance the capacity of engineers, scientists and water managers related to climate change impacts on system performance.

They said the workshop paved the way to build participants’ training strength in the area of climate impact studies by using different tools such as R statistical language and WEAP decision support tool.

Rakhshinda Bano, a key resource personnel for the workshop, emphasized that the expected outcomes of the workshop would help the participants improve their comprehension of climate projections, vulnerability assessments and a range of application techniques.

The participants belonged to PMD Research Center, PCRWR, LUMS Lahore, SUPARCO, BUITMS, NED University, Karakoram International University, PMAS Arid Agricultural University, SIDA, WAPDA, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, QUEST Nawabshah and MUET SZAB Campus Khairpur.