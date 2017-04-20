KHAIRPUR - Former Sindh chief minister and PPP leader Syed Qaim Ali Shah visited the house of senior journalist and correspondent of Daily The Nation Ghaffar Mahar here on Wednesday and offered condolences over the death of his brother Zahid Ali Mahar (Mukhtiarkar Revenue taluka Sangar) who had passed away 15 days ago due to heart attack.

PPP leaders Dr Yar Muhammad Phulpoto, Ghulam Hussain Mughal, Juman Sajeto, Farhat Phulpoto, Mazhar Manganhar, Khan Muhammad, Sardar Din Muhammad and others were also present on the occasion.