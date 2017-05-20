KHAIRPUR - Two children drowned in a fish farm near Sukkur on Friday.

According to details, Suhail Shaikh and Raheela Shaikh were playing near a fish pond near Naich Pur village in the jurisdiction of Tamachani Police Station when they slipped into the pond and drowned.

Their relatives found their bodies many hours after the incident and shifted them to hospital for legal formalities.

CRIMINALS ARRESTED

Two injured criminal were arrested after an encounter near Panu Aqil on Friday. According to Daloi police, they arrested two injured criminals Rashid Ali Mirani and Naveed Ahmed Mirani after an encounter near Daloi link road, Panu Aqil. Police also recovered two pistols from their possession.

According to the police, the arrested criminals were wanted in many heinous crimes to police. Their crime record is being scanned further.