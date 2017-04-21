LARKANA - The entire city of Larkana and its surroundings remained in the grip of severe heat on Thursday, forcing majority of people to remain indoors.

The Met Office Larkana recorded 51.0 degree Celsius as maximum temperature and minimum was 30.00 degree centigrade, while the met office at Mohen-jo-daro airport recorded the temperature at 50 degree Celsius.

The severe heat has affected the daily business adversely and the prices of ice and cold drinks have soared tremendously. The weather severity has also increased incidents of sunstroke, which forced people to rush to public and private hospitals for treatment. Besides the sizzling heat, the frequent power breakdowns particularly around midday also tested the endurance of the people.

Heat stroke life-threatening emergency: Dr Kumar

APP adds from HYDERABAD- The scorching heat of current hot spell not only increased dehydration and food poisoning cases, but also brought the people down from heatstroke, the most severe form of heat related illness.

Heatstroke is the severe injury from high body temperatures that causes damage to many organs, particularly the central nervous system, which include the brain and spinal cord.

Talking to APP here on Thursday renowned physician and Assistant Professor of Medicine LUMHS Jamshoro Dr Santosh Kumar said that heatstroke is the life-threatening emergency and without proper care the victims of heatstroke could most likely die.

Dr Kumar said that the people who have exertion heat stroke are usually the persons who are exercising in excessively warm conditions and their bodies cannot manage the stress of the physical activity and the hot environment together.

The main focus of treatment is to lower the body temperature and different techniques can be used, Dr Kumar said adding that heatstroke, like all heat-related illnesses, is preventable and some of the ways to prevent heatstroke is stay well hydrated, wear cool clothes, and keep cool.

He advised to the people working or exercising in the heat, do not wait until get thirsty to drink fluids instead, drink plenty of fluids before, during and after the activity, stay in cool or air-conditioned spaces and use water and other liquids frequently.