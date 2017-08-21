KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek–e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Vice President and senior leader Nusrat Wahid has said that Imran Khan’s politics has compelled Nawaz Sharif to choose the path of protest, agitation and sit-in.

She said those who used to taunt PTI during its sit-in, today themselves were roaming in the streets. “Nawaz says that the country’s progress stopped due to PTI’s sit-in,” she said, and asked, “May I ask him that today due to his protest and agitation the country’s prosperity is at stake.”

“Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), in connivance with Reham Khan and Aisha Gulalai, is trying to blackmail Imran, but they will never succeed in their nefarious designs,” Nusrat expressed the hope, and said that PML-N was falling apart in the post-disqualification era and furthermore due to references filed in NAB against the Sharif family.

“There will be several groups of Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Chaudhry Nisar and Ahsan Iqbal, and Nawaz will end up at Raiwind,” she prophesied.

The PTI leader hoped that General Elections in 2018 would be historic and PTI would wipe out PML-N and other parties and would rise as a single majority party. “Imran will be the prime minister of Pakistan and he will reorganise police and all other departments of the country for the welfare of people as he has done in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP),” she said, and added, “Imran will take the nation out of depression and will lead to happiness.”

Our Staff Reporter