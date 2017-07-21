HYDERABAD - Out of 0.6 million poverty stricken people of Hyderabad district, 123,526 have been selected in the first phase to avail the benefits of free medical treatment under Prime Minister’s Health Cards Scheme.

Under Prime Minister’s Health Cards Scheme, the beneficiaries could get medical treatment free of cost at Isra University Hospital Hala Naka, Ma Jee Hospital Autobahn Road, Red Crescent Hospital Latifabad Unit No-6 and Red Crescent Latifabad Unit-2, Chief Officer Management Development Foundation (MDF) Mustafa Rajpar informed APP on Thursday.

The MDF, a non-governmental organization had received the task of the distribution of Health Cards to beneficiaries, he informed and added that the beneficiaries have been selected by Nadra and BISP keeping in view the Poverty Score Card Range from 0-32 while the State Life Corporation of Pakistan has been entrusted the responsibility to provide free medical treatment to patients admitted in paneled hospitals at Hyderabad district under the Prime Minister’s Health Cards Scheme.

Under the scheme, the family members consisting of husband, wife and unmarried children will be provided medical cover. The patients would avail primary medical facility for the ailments pertaining to Partum Disorders, Maternal and Neo Natal Child Health.