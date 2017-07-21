SHIKARPUR/JACOBABAD - A teenage boy drowned while taking bath in Kheerthar Canal [water channel], in the limits of Garhi Yasin Police Station, some 20 kilometers from here on Thursday.

According to reports, sixteen-year-old Zeen Shah, son of Zamin Shah, drowned while taking bath in the canal.

Divers fished out the body and handed it over to his relatives.

Later, he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Garhi Yasin.

Similarly, another youth, identified as Eijaz Ali, by caste Korai, drowned in Noor Waah [water channel] in Jacobabad while taking bath.

Two electrocuted:

A youngster, Muhammad Aslam, 24, son of Azizullah Jeho, resident of Bhittai Town, was electrocuted near Jamali Waah [water channel] in Jacobabad.

Separately, an aged man Khuda Bakhsh, 45, resident of Bagari Waah, was also electrocuted when he came in contact with an electric wire.