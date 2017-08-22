SHIKARPUR - Two children drowned in a fish pond while playing beside it outside their village Andal Marfani on Monday.

The divers fished out bodies of the children, who were identified as Ali Akbar, eight, son of Deedar and a girl, identified as Shamia, seven, daughter of Mehboob, both Marfani by caste. In yet another incident, one youth, identified as Sanaullah aka Sunni, 23, son of Muhammad Bux Shaikh, resident of Shikarpur, jumped into Sindh Canal near District Jail Shikarpur Chowrangi, to beat the heat, but he unfortunately drowned in it. Six divers fished out body of the youth after passage of three hours.