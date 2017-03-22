KARACHI - Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and China Power International Holding Ltd (CPIH) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for extensive cooperation in the power sector.

CPIH is a core subsidiary of State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC), one of the top five state-owned power groups in China.

CPIH mainly engages in the development and operation of power projects, including coal-fired, hydro, natural gas, wind, solar energy, biomass, waste-to-energy as well as coal and electricity consortium projects. By end of 2016, the total installed capacity of CPIH was 28 GW. In addition, work on 20 GW projects is underway.

The total asset of CPIH is about $20 billion and the total employees of CPIH are 18,000. Recently CPIH is investing in the energy sector of Pakistan, including in a 2×660MW coal-fired power project to be completed under the CPEC in Hub, Balochistan.

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) is a government scientific, engineering and research institution, concerned with research and development of nuclear power, promotion of nuclear power, energy conservation and the peaceful use of nuclear technology.

PAEC has overseen the extensive development of nuclear infrastructure to support the economic uplift of Pakistan by founding institutions that focus on the development of nuclear power, nuclear science, medicine and agriculture.

PAEC has the capability and resources for designing and manufacturing the mechanical equipment; a large number of which have been manufactured for the local nuclear power plants.

PAEC can also provide technical services for the power sector, including in designing and manufacturing large-scale mechanical systems and complete sets of equipment, training and validation of welding technology, installation, testing and inspection of the equipment. The MoU was signed by PAEC member Syed Ziauddin and CPIH president in Karachi. Wang Binghua, the Chairman of SPIC, Muhammad Naeem the Chairman of PAEC and Guo Chunshui the Commercial Councilor of Consulate General of People’s Republic of China in Karachi were present on the occasion.