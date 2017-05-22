KARACHI - As many as four more people drowned in different incidents in the city on Sunday.

Two teenagers drowned at Sandpit beach where they had gone for a picnic. The rescuers, however, managed to fish out the body of one of them, who was identified as eighteen-year-old Rehan, son of Saleem, while search for another, Hammad Fareed, 16, was underway till the filing of this news.

Police officials said that both the victims were the residents of Bahadurabad, and had gone to the beach along with their other friends.

Similarly, a twenty-year-old young boy, who was later identified as Pintu, drowned off a beach near Kanupp. His body was also recovered by rescuers.

Police officials said that deceased was a resident of Nazimabad, and having a bath when the incident occurred.

In yet another incident, a young man who is yet to be identified, drowned in Hub River within the limits of Manghopir police station. His body was shifted to a morgue for identification.

It’s worth mentioning here that such incidents are common during summers, when picnickers flock to beaches to beat the heat.

But despite the number of incidents of drowning every season, the authorities are reluctant to take the precautionary measures.

Earlier on Saturday, three fishermen had drowned off Manora beach where they had gone for fishing. Their boat had capsized. Likewise, four friends, who had gone to Hawkes Bay for a picnic last Sunday, had also drowned.

Cop attempts suicide:

A cop of the Sindh Reserve Police (SRP) on Sunday attempted to commit suicide here in the downtown of the city.

SRP cop, Ghulam Haider, who hails from Larkana, attempted to commit suicide in Saddar. However, the area police reached the site and rescued him. “He climbed up a tree outside a missionary school in Saddar and warned of burning himself with a petrol,” said Saddar police station SHO Pir Shabbir Hussain.

Giving the cause of suicide attempt, the SRP personnel said that he had become hopeless when he was barred from attempting an NTS test. “I had qualified for a police constable in 2012, but I was dismissed later,” he lamented.

The apex court had ordered conducting NTS test again.

“But when this time I went to appear in the test, the administration refused to let me in and kicked me out. Then I decided to commit suicide as I had no other option,” he narrated.

SHO Hussain said that following the incident, the administration allowed him to take the test. Resultantly, he came down from the tree.