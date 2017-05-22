SHIKARPUR - At least two people were killed and eight injured in a collision between a pickup van and a tractor on Khanpur-Shikarpur Indus Highway near Gohar Shaakh water channel, some 30 kilometres from here, late on Saturday night.

Manthar Ali Shar, SHO of Faizo Police Station, told this scribe that a pickup van was carrying followers of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar from Rahim Yar Khan to Sehwan Sharif when it ran into a tractor.

As a result, 10 people were injured. The police shifted the injured to Taluka Headquarters Hospital in Khanpur and Civil Hospital in Shikarpur for medical treatment. One of the injured, Faizan, resident of Dera Ismail Khan, succumbed to his injuries in Khanpur Hospital, while Wajahat Ali succumbed to his injuries in Civil Hospital, Shikarpur, during treatment.

The injured were identified as Amir Chishti, Karam Ali, Muhammad Aamir, Ghulam Rasool, Daim Lashari, Deedar Ali Jakhrani, Piyaro Lashari and Zeeshan Ali, the SHO said. Police have taken the tractor into their custody and are looking for the tractor driver. A case has also been registered.