KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Sindh chapter General Secretary Waqar Mehdi has slammed Pervez Musharraf for his allegation against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Musharraf in 2007 had threatened Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for dire consequences in case she would return to Pakistan and on her courageous step for returning back, Musharraf and his aides had under a scheme deprived her of required security, which was his responsibility.

Musharraf is pretending to be innocent and in this game he is using all crooked means to shift his responsibility to others which he had failed to execute. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had in her life held Musharraf as her assassin and in this context she had written an e-mail to Mark Seagul, which is on record and Seagul had also recorded his statement with court concerned in Pakistan during trial.

Mehdi said that the former President Asif Ali Zardari was jailed for eleven years no crimes and he faced court trials with patience and courage and finally was acquitted in all cases. Musharraf has always claimed he was a special commando and if he is so, why he is afraid of returning to Pakistan and facing charges of heinous crimes he is accused of?

He said Musharraf can’t dupe the people of Pakistan and the people are well aware of his hypocritic nature and style of politics. Musharraf is the assassin of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and he can’t escape the law, which would one day find its due course and he would be punished.

Musharraf not only responsible for murder of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto but his hands are also painted with blood of 44 workers of PPP and ANP on May 12 when terrorists belonging to MQM gunned them down in Karachi and Musharraf had on the eve of May 12 waved his punch at a public gathering at Islamabad stating it was his force that wreaked havoc in Karachi.