KARACHI - Representatives of press clubs from parts of the country agreed that the race for breaking news combined with unprofessional attitude of editors, newsroom personnel and media houses left journalists working in the field vulnerable and at risk.

This was shared at the "National Consultative Dialogue on the Safety of Journalists" organised by the Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) with the support of the Open Society Institute (OSI) here, said a statement on Friday.

Journalists from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, Peshawar, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Abbottabad, Khuzdar, Federally Administered Tribal Areas and other cities participated in the dialogue.