KARACHI - Sindh Governor and Karachi University (KU) Chancellor has appointed Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan as Vice Chancellor of the University for a period of four years.

Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Qatar Shell Chair in Sustainable Development and Coordinator of Food Security Programme, Centre for Sustainable Development, Qatar University has spent 40 years in teaching and research.

Khan obtained PhD degree from the Ohio University of USA in 1985, while later, on August 14, 2001, he was awarded the ‘Pride of Performance’ and still later, in 2007, Sitara-i-Imtiaz was conferred on him in recognition of his scientific contributions. Pakistan Academy of Sciences elected Dr Khan its fellow in 2001 while The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) elected him its fellow in 2004. Likewise Islamic Academy of Sciences (IAS) elected him as their fellow in 2011. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) felicitated Dr Khan by awarding him the title of ‘Distinguished National Professor’ during 2005. Later, Pakistan Academy of Sciences conferred on Khan its highest award, ‘Distinguished Professor of the year 2008.’

He served at the University of Karachi from 1975 till his retirement in 2012 and later joined Qatar University as Qatar Shell Professorial Chair in Sustainable Development and Coordinator of Food Security Programme, at the Centre for Sustainable Development.

Khan has also been the chair holder in UNESCO in Sustainable Halophyte Utilization at the Institute of Sustainable Halophyte Utilization, KU since 2009.

He has completed 40 research projects on salt tolerance in plants.

He has published more than 400 research papers and also edited 14 books.