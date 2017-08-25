KHAIRPUR - Five people, including two women, died in separate mishaps here on Thursday.

According to details, a body of unidentified youth, 33, was found from a railway track near Khairpur railway station. Railway police said the youth had fallen from Pakistan Express as a ticket had been found in his pocket, showing him to be a passenger. The police shifted the body to Civil Hospital for identification. Meanwhile, in another incident, a two-year kid Muhammad Taqi Khorkhani drowned in Bhurgari canal near village Nihal Khan Khorkhani.

He was playing in front of his house that suddenly he slipped into canal and drowned, said his parents.

Similarly, a dead body of an unidentified woman was found from Mango garden near village Rasool Bux Khan Ghaho. Police took the body into custody and later shifted it to hospital.

Likewise, another body of a 40-year-old woman, Farida Bhatti, was found from near Bagdaro of Bhirya road. Bhirya road police shifted the body to the hospital for medico legal formalities.

A body was found on National Highway near Piyala Hotel, Rohri. Rohri police took the body into custody and shifted it to taluka hospital for legal formalities.

Police said the body was identified as Ateeque Ahmed Khan Pathan, 42.