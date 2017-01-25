KARACHI - Senior Sindh Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has said that the forthcoming census is significant for the province, and it is the responsibility of every political party to cooperate with the government to make the exercise successful. While speaking on a private resolution, moved by MQM female member Naheed Begum on Tuesday, Khuhro added that Sindh government was aware of its responsibilities.

He protested that injustice was done to Sindh in the previous census, and despite the fact that it should be held after every 10 years, the last census was held in 1998. He said the forthcoming census was only going to become a reality because of the Supreme Court, which, in its order, had bound the federal government to carry out this exercise.

The minister informed the House that in the first phase, census would be held in six districts of Karachi, Hyderabad and Ghotki, while the second phase would start in April. He elaborated that prior to the census, houses would be counted. Khuhro made it clear that CNIC was mandatory for registration, but it was a fact that 30 percent people of Sindh were without CNICs. The mover, in her resolution, underscored the need for launching a campaign to create awareness about registration of women in the census. She said that census would be a big challenge for the Sindh government because of the element of transparency involved in it.

She brought home the fact that despite the fact that women were 50 percent of the total population of the country, but 11 million of them were still deprived of their voting rights.

PML-F member Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, PPP member Khairunnisa Mughal and MQM member Faisal Sabzwari, while speaking on the resolution, said that every citizen had the right to get registered in the census. They demanded that census should be held under the supervision of army, so that a transparent and comprehensive data could be gathered to help in equitable resource distribution under the NFC Award. The House unanimously adopted five resolutions, tabled by MQM, PTI and PPPP. The adopted resolutions were about launching an awareness campaign for registration of women in the census, controlling illegal manufacturing, sale, purchase and smuggling of weapons, issuing orders for installation of fare meters in rickshaws and taxis in the province, seeking actions against child begging.

, child labour and stopping sea intrusion along Sindh coastline.

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the government was taking steps to provide better travel facilities to the people of Karachi and other parts of the province.

Responding to a question of PML-F member Nusrat Shehar Abbasi, the minister informed the House that Sindh Road Transport Corporation had been shut down in 1999 when PPP was not in power.

He said that, after a thorough study of transport system of the world, it emerged that only out of source transportation system would be successful.

He said that the chief minister was taking personal interest in the revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) as the project was also included in the CEPEC.

Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza set in motion the business at 1130 hours beyond the scheduled time of 1000 hours.

The House rejected the private bill, Etihad University Bill, 2017.

After completion of agenda, the chair adjourned the session till Wednesday morning.