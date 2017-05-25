Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced to pay Rs500,000 as compensation and a job to the mother of a polio volunteer who was killed in the line of duty in District Central on Tuesday.

Haseeb Ahmed, a polio volunteer, in UC Water Pump of District Central, lost his life after he was run over by a truck while he was administering polio drops to children. He was the only male member in his family.

Taking notice of the incident, the chief minister, on Wednesday directed Minister for Health Dr Sikandar Mendhro to pay Rs500, 000 as compensation to his mother, Humera, 45. “We are fighting against a crippling disease and I have a lot of respect and appreciation for the volunteers who are strengthening our hands to make anti-polio drive successful,” he said, and added “This is a real crusade and my government will support those who support us for the eradication of the disease.”

Haseeb has left behind a mother and two sisters, and they all are working with polio teams as volunteers. “This has shocked me to know that he was the only male member in his family, but I would not leave his family helpless and alone,” the chief minister said, and directed Anti-Polio Drive Programme Manager Fayaz Jatoi to prepare the case for the payment of compensation to Haseeb’s mother and her recruitment as a leady health worker. “This must be done on a war footing,” he ordered.

The chief minister renewed the pledge to eradicate polio. “I am thankful to Almighty Allah that no polio case has surfaced during the first five months of 2017,” he said, and gave the credit of success of the programme to the polio workers, their group leaders, programme managers, the health department and the donor agencies. He dedicated the ongoing polio campaign to Haseeb, who died while fulfilling his commitment to the eradication of the fatal disease.