KARACHI - A restaurant was gutted into flames when a fire broke out at a multi-storey building in Karachi’s Boat Basin area early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out at around 8:30am at a ground floor of a 14-storey building in Boat Basin locality. Reacting on information, fire tenders from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Cantonment Board Clifton reached the site and participated in the fire extinguish work.

Extra contingent of police also reached the site and helped the fire fighters to extinguish the fire. Police officials and fire brigade officials ruled out the possibility of the criminal act said that the fire apparently broke out due to short circuit.

Besides restaurant, the fire also engulfed the other floors and damaged the partially, however, no loss of the life was reported into the fire. The fire brigade officials said that the fire apparently broke out due to short circuit causing millions of rupees loss while no loss of life was reported in the fire.

Commissioner Karachi also visited the site and asked the authorities concerned to inquire about an incident and submitted a report to him within three days.