HYDERABAD - The management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has placed a Sub-Divisional Officer and a Meter Supervisor under suspension on charges of poor performance and negligence in duty.

The HESCO spokesman said here on Monday that those whose services have been suspended included SDO Operation Sub-Division Golarchi Abdul Khaliq Mirani and Meter Supervisor Operation Sub-Division Makli Ibadat Ali. The suspended SDO has been asked to report to the office of Chief Operating Officer HESCO, the spokesman said.