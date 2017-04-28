JACOBABAD - A ruthless husband, with the help of his son, killed his two wives at Qasba Kalo Khan Bhanghar, in the limits of Saddar Police Station here on Thursday morning under the pretext of Karo-Karo.

According to SHO Saddar Police Station, Ayaz Pathan initial report suggested that a man, Sikandar Ali Dasti, with the help of his son Sobho Khan, 15, shot dead his both wives identified as Lawari, aged around 37, mother of Sobho Khan, and second wife, identified as Zareena, aged around 25, with a TT Pistol on the pretext of honour.

Later, both father and son managed to escape from the scene, the SHO said.

The SHO further added that Sikandar Dasti had suspicions that his wives had illicit relations with Abdul Aziz Brohi and Haq Nawaz Brohi.

Area police shifted the dead bodies to Civil Hospital Jacobabad for the postmortem and later handed them over to their heirs.

Neither an FIR was registered nor any arrest was made till this story was filed.

It should be mentioned here that several city organisations and notables of the city took out a rally against the incident, and demanded the higher authorities to take concrete steps to stop brutal killings of innocent women on the pretext of honour

Separately, a woman identified as Rehan, 25, wife of Nadar Marfani, was gunned down at village Deewal Marfani on the pretext of Karo-Kari, in the limits of Dilawar Marfani Police Station, some 40 kilometers from here in Shikarpur on Thursday.

Area police shifted the body of the deceased to nearby hospital for postmortem and later handed over her body to her relatives. Case of the incident is yet to be registered.