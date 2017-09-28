KARACHI - The speakers have demanded the Sindh government to establish Imam Hussain faculty to highlight the personality of Imam Hussain (RA), his family and companions who embraced martyrdom in Karbala.

MWM Deputy Sectary Moulana Ahmed Iqbal, Hijatul Islam Allama Ghulam Abbas, Allama Yousuf Hussain, Moulana Aqeel Anjum and VC Federal Urdu University Zafar Iqbal spoke at the Youm-e-Hussain (Imam Hussain Day) that was organised by Imamia Students Organization at Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology.

Speaking to the students at the event, speakers said that the memory of Muharram is alive in the hearts of every Muslim and it is a source of inspiration, courage, and heroic attitude to stand against evil. They said that Imam Hussain (AS) struggled to uphold the true face of Islam and the divine truth.

They said Imam Hussain (AS) became a symbol of revolution, change and uprising against the rule of oppressions across the world due to his unmatched defensive fight finally in Karbala.

They said that ‘the fight between right and wrong has been going on since Hazrat Adam (AS)’s era till today for the survival of humanity. History is evident of the fact that those who get victory due to their power during a fight between right and wrong have always failed. Incident of Karbala has drawn a line between the right and wrong that will remain till the Day of Judgment’.

Further highlighting the personality of Imam Hussain (AS) the speakers said: “Ideology of Imam Hussain (AS) needs to be spread. Hussaini ideology is the name for upbringing the right and to struggle for justice. The entire Islamic world is now engulfed in anarchy they said and asked the students to play their role for improving the conditions of Islamic world.”