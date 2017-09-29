KARACHI - Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Social Welfare Shamim Mumtaz on Thursday took notice of incidents of attack with sharp weapon on women in Gulistan-i-Johar area of metropolis and directed SSP District East Dr Samiullah Soomro to ensure the security arrangements and immediately arrest the culprits involved in the incident.

Provincial Advisor in presence of Chairperson Provincial Commission on the Status of Women Nuzhat Shireen telephoned SSP east and also directed him to find out the real motives behind such incidents. She said that Karachi became very peaceful city due to strict arrangements of security.

“Our police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies had played vital role and rendered match less sacrifices to bring peace in capital hub of the country. No one would be allowed to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the city,” she added. She told that Sindh government had taken tangible steps for the security of the citizens.

She said that it is an attempt to create panic in the city and appealed to civil society and injured women in particular to cooperate with police to arrest the culprits to defeat their nefarious plan.

SSP East Dr. Samiullah Soomro briefing the Provincial Advisor told that three injured women were treated in last two days in local private health care facility.

Injured women were approached by local police station officials but they refused to register complaints with police. He informed that Police patrolling has been increased in the area and investigation is underway and soon culprits involved in the attacks on women will be arrested.

Meanwhile, panic gripped Gulistan-e-Jauhar and its adjoining areas after series of attacks on women by unidentified men. The reason of these terror attacks could still not be ascertained. However, the police have started search for the culprits but no accused could be arrested yet.

According to details so far about, five women were stabbed and injured in Gulshant-e-Johar during past two days - Tuesday and Wednesday. Unidentified men attacked girls from opposite direction with sharp knives during past two days. As a result, they sustained injuries on their bodies.

Commenting on the incidents, SSP East, Samiullah Soomro said that no case was lodged yet against the knife attacks that targeted multiple women in the area.

Furthermore, Inspector General of Police Sindh AD Khowaja has also taken a notice of such attacks and sought a detailed inquiry report from DIG East.