KHAIRPUR - A mother of four was allegedly killed by her brother for ‘honour’ in the Loung Gopang village near Kot Diji on Thursday.

According to Kot Diji police, Ghulam Hussain Gopang allegedly fired several shots at his sister Jarul Gopang at her house, killing her at the scene. Police said they had arrested the accused. They quoted the accused as saying that he killed his sister because she was having an extramarital affair with a man of the same village.

Victim’s husband Maher Gopang did not comment on his wife’s murder.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

10 INJURED IN CLASH

At least 10 people were injured in a clash at a toll plaza on Khairpur-Larkana Road on Thursday.

According to details, the clash took place between toll plaza staff and passengers at a toll plaza set up on Larkana-Khairpur Road in the jurisdiction of Tando Musti Police Station. The passengers were of the view that the toll tax was being collected illegally. In the ensuing clash, both sides attacked each other with clubs and stones. As a result, 10 people, including Mehboob Jatoi, Rahim Bakhsh Jatoi, Qamaruddin, Hazoor Bakhsh, Sultan and Ali Nawaz, were injured. They were shifted to Gambat and Khairpur hospitals.

Talking to newsmen, the injured persons said that some people had set up an illegal toll plaza in connivance with SSP Javed Jiskanai, some influential people of the area and local police and they were misbehaving people. They appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to take action against illegal toll plazas.

Tando Musti police had not registered the case until Thursday evening when this report was filed.

RECORD SEIZED

An anti-corruption team seized record of the health department, Ghotki, on Thursday.

According to details, a team of the Anti-Corruption Establishment, Ghotki, raided the DHO office in Mirpur Mathelo and seized the record of last four years.

According to an anti-corruption official, they had received complaints about irregularities in use of funds for medicines and appointment of more than 400 people to the health department in Sukkur and Ghotki. Therefore, the official said, the DHO office was raided and the record was seized.