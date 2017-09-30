HYDERABAD - The US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Water (USPCAS-W) of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro organized a graduate seminar on "Techno Entrepreneurship" at its centre on Friday.

The scholar Dr. Zeeshan Khatri in his lecture said the successful entrepreneur is one, who converts idea into profitable ventures and takes the existing problems as business opportunities. He said entrepreneurship is the mindset, idea generation, and innovation as for as the techno-entrepreneurship is concerned, it creates the value by the use of technology in the products. "Pakistan is the best place for technology entrepreneurship", he added. He said the technology is not for love or hate but for the use of innovative products and its value creation. He said that the use of technology as an integral and key element in the ransformation of the products and the utility of the products is equally important as their invention. Dr. Zeeshan Khatri said that the customers always find the uniqueness in the products so the entrepreneurs innovate and customers validate those products. The Deputy Director Academics and Research at USPCAS-W Dr. Rasool Bux Mahar said that the centre was established with the generous support by U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Pakistan under the cooperative agreement at MUET and technically supported by University of Utah (UU), USA.

He said that the Center has been equipped with modern water laboratories to conduct applied research in the water sector in Pakistan.