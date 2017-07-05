LAHORE - A non-government organisation here has taken up the duty of helping a select number of orphans from some of the most underprivileged parts of the country.

Currently, the NGO is taking care of 22 children – one each from Kurram Agency and South Waziristan and 20 from Balochistan’s Khuzdar, Loralai, Mastung, Pishin, Ziarat and Dera Bugti districts. They are being given quality education along with good living standards so that they can build good careers and become useful citizens of the country.

The Altaf Mehmood Foundation, which is housed in a building on a two-canal piece of land with six bedrooms and all domestic facilities in the Tech Society area of Lahore, also provides day-care facility to children up to class two. It also has LEDs and a computer lab for the children. The children are being taught computer programming, gaming software and myiMATHS. The gaming software will enable them to build flash card and memory card games for mobiles. These children are enrolled with the Musa’ab School System and are being taught the Cambridge syllabus.

Established in 2014, the Altaf Mehmood Foundation is the brainchild of Altaf Mehmood. As he wanted to do something special, the 65-year-old (boy) and his family, which also became part of the foundation later, invited people through advertisements in 2014 to register orphans with his organisation. Later, he said, he visited remote areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for this purpose.

“When we advertised, we got response from Balochistan. Later, we focused on the province, which has been neglected for long. When I toured Balochistan, I saw children without even basic amenities. This made me think what kind of people we are. We are a society where even children are not being treated well,” he said.

“I decided to make the foundation a place where children are given the best education, health and entertainment facilities, including playgrounds. We are focusing on their grooming. We will make them Pakistan’s finest brains,” he said. “We will keep looking after them up to the university level and we aim to enrol them in world’s best institutions,” says Altaf Mehmood. “The objective is to make them useful citizens of the country,” he added.

Faiza Tehseen, who looks after affairs of the foundation’s hostel, says these children are very intelligent and they want to know more about their native towns. “We are providing them an environment where they are getting good education. They are being trained to do research,” she said.