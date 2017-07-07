LAHORE - A massive fire reduced more than 150 shop-cum-stalls into ashes at Sabzazar’s model bazaar, firefighters said on Thursday.

After hectic efforts, seven firefighting vehicles managed to douse the fire which, according to initial investigation, broke out due to short-circuiting.

Clothing, shoes and utensil shops were worst effected, the Geo News reported.

The blaze exacerbated because roofs of the shop were made of fiberglass, according to the firefighters. Fortunately, no causality was reported from the incident.

Earlier this year, on May 29, a fire broke out at a furniture showroom in the same area.

Anti-encroachment drive

Staff Reporter adds: The city district administration Thursday demolished eight shops and three houses illegally constructed alongside the River Ravi near Shahdara Morr in regard with flood arrangements in monsoon season.

Ravi Town, Irrigation, Police and District Administration officials participated in encroachment removal operation on Thursday morning, which continued for four hours.

Authorities take preventive measures in Moonsoon season every year and make flood related arrangements with the coordination of other allied concerned departments. The city administration decided in a recent meeting to remove encroachments constructed on protective banks of River Ravi near Shahdara Morr.

Lahore Assistant Commissioner Abdullah Khurrum Niazi, following Deputy Commissioner Lahore Sumair Ahmed Syed’s directive, led the anti-encroachment operation and reached the spot along with heavy machinery.

The TMO Ravi Town and Irrigation officials were also accompanying the AC City. Police personal were also deployed to avaiod any untoward incident. Eight shops and three houses were demolished during the operation.

DCO Sumair Ahmed Syed has appericiated the performance of the administration, saying that they would continue the operation until complete removal of encroachment from River Ravi bed.