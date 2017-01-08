LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) observed 85th death anniversary of Mian Mohammad Shafi and 62th anniversary of Sir Syed Muhammad Saadullah Shah at the Pakistan Movement Workers Trust yesterday.

Mian Muhammad Shafi, a Pakistan movement worker, was born on March 10, 1869 in Baghbanpura, Lahore in a well-off family. His father, Mian Mohammad Din, who was famous for his generosity all over the area, took a personal interest in the education of his son.

Shafi got his education at Government College and Forman Christian College Lahore and later went to England for higher studies and obtained his degree in Law. On his return he started practice as a lawyer in Hushiarpur.

In 1895, he migrated to Lahore and continued the same profession. Following the footsteps of his family, Muhammad Shafi also showed a good deal of interest in public affairs and social and educational activities.

While he was studying at England he deeply observed the political traditions of an independent nation. He was the member of Anjumun-e-Islamian-e-Hind at England while he was a student.

Sir Syed Saadullah Gohati, another worker of Pakistan movement, was a teacher and then switched to profession of law practice. He was a great politician who became minister. On the direction of the Quaid e Azam, he returned all the honours given by the British government in 1946. He died in 1955.