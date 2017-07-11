Pakistan Rangers on Monday handed over 78 fishermen to India’s border security force as a goodwill gesture, official sources said. The fishermen arrived at Lahore railways station from Karachi on a special train Monday afternoon, one day after they were released from the Landhi jail. A spokesperson for the Edhi Foundation told The Nation that all the 78 fishermen were given Rs 5,000 each in addition to clothes and other gifts by the charity. “The Edhi Foundation arranged food, drinks, and travel facilities for the fishermen from the Landhi jail to Wagah border,” says Muhammad Younis Bhatti, a spokesperson for the charity. The fishermen were later taken to Wagah border on special buses from Lahore railway station. The Punjab Rangers officers handed over the fishermen to Indian security forces after fulfilling legal and official formalities, official sources said. Fishermen are frequently arrested and their boats are seized by both Pakistan and India’s maritime security forces. According to experts, this happens because it is not possible to draw boundaries in the sea. Also, many fishing boats lack the technology needed to be certain of their precise location. Both the neighbouring countries use the release of fishermen to express goodwill from time to time. Fishermen often end up in jails because fulfilling legal formalities take a long time due to poor diplomatic ties between the two nuclear arch rivals.