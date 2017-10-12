VEON BV a subsidiary of VEON Limited, is partnering with Jazz Pakistan, to launch Pakistan’s first personalized platform to meet the communications and internet needs of Pakistani users.

The platform, called VEON also, was unveiled at a Press Conference attended by media and bloggers. The event included an “experience zone” for reporters and digital media followers to use the platform, and see its benefits and features first hand, and immerse themselves in the VEON experience.

VEON will be exploring partnership opportunities with all mobile operators in Pakistan, including Jazz, and shall be localizing the platform according to market requirements and Pakistani laws. VEON offers end to end encryption and is keen to work with mobile operators to ensure that the platform protects the privacy of its users, ensuring that the right safeguards are in place to give customers a safe and secure digital environment.

VEON’s Chief Commercial & Digital Officer Chistopher Schlaffer, speaking on the occasion said, “VEON is part of our transformation strategy — from a purely telecommunications company into a telecommunication and technology company. It uses data analytics and artificial intelligence to replace the almost obsolete and inefficient bricks-and-mortar Telco service model with a smooth, easy, fun and intuitive experience where everything users need is at their fingertips. This is just the beginning, as VEON’s capabilities expand, we expect our Pakistani customers to be able to do even more on our platform in the future including accessing financial services.”

VEON will be available for all users who will have access to messaging, calls (VoIP) browsing within the app, and manage their telco account, all for free. VEON, the platform, was developed in-house by VEON BV (in London and Amsterdam). It is free to download on the Apple Store and Google Play. When installing VEON, users will receive exclusive offers, discounts and content from VEON’s global and local partners.