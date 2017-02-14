LAHORE: A bride-to-be, Fatima, was unfortunately passing by Mall road when the deadly incident took place yesterday.

She was to get married next month and was one of the 13 people killed after a suicide bomber hit close to the Punjab Assembly in Lahore.

The deceased was passing by Mall Road with her brother Bilal Jamshed when the incident took place in the popular shopping hub in the city.

The 15-year old was critically injured and shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The banned terrorist outlet Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, which has claimed responsiblity for the event, earlier hit the city with a deadly suicide bombing in 2016. The attack claimed 78 lives.