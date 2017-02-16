LAHORE - South Punjab Forest Company (SPFC) in collaboration with Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) organized an inception seminar to sensitize the business community and members of GCCI regarding the opportunities in the forestry sector.

The seminar began with a welcome address by Saeed Ahmed Taj, President, GCCI, who chaired the event and appreciated the role of SPFC in promoting sustainable forestry investments in Pakistan. According to Saeed Ahmed Taj, ‘SPFC undoubtedly offers a unique opportunity for investment in the forestry sector, which will contribute to the economy and promote green investments in Pakistan.’

Tahir Rasheed, CEO, SPFC, delivered a presentation on Investment Opportunities in Forestry Sector in South Punjab. He explained that investing in forestry will yield high returns and also contribute to reducing deforestation in Pakistan, as the wood-based industry will finally be able to rely on sustainably farmed wood. He further said, ‘Through SPFC’s initiative, we also plan to engage the Multi-national Corporations (MNCs) through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaigns, aimed to increase the forest cover of Pakistan and contribute to ecology.’