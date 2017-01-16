LAHORE - A number of workers of the PPP, PML, PTI, ANP and some religious parties have joined Jamaat-e-Islami.

JI deputy chief Hafiz Idrees, welcomed them in the JI fold and presented them sets of books at a ceremony held at Mansora yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Idrees said that the JI was not hostile to any party. Instead, it respected all others and invited their workers and leaders to study the manifestoes, past record and assess the leadership of all parties to ascertain which of them was capable of bringing about a change in the homeland. He said that the country at present was deeply stuck in the mire of corruption and selfishness and only an honest leadership could pull it out of that. He said that the JI was primarily engaged in Dawah of Deen and it did not talk of sectarianism or regionalism. He said that Pakistan had been established in the name of Islam, therefore the manifesto and goal of every party should be to run the country in line with the Islamic teachings.

The JI deputy chief said that the JI could not compromise on corruption and other malpractices and it was inviting everybody to support the JI in its efforts to achieve a corruption free Pakistan that could help solve all the problems facing the country and the masses.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of the Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch has exhorted the Pakistanis working abroad to present the best of character and behavior in order to raise the image of the homeland abroad.

He said that the rule of law in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah ensured intellectual, economic and social protection to the human beings. On the other hand, injustice and tyranny were the greatest maladies of the society.

He said that liberating the country from the clutches of corrupt, self-centered and insensitive class of the society was imperative to help solve the problems facing the Pakistani immigrants abroad.

In reply to a question, Liaqat Baloch said that the CPEC was undoubtedly a great plan for economic and social progress but it must be executed keeping in view the requirements and the rights of all parts of this country.

He said that in the 2013 elections, the national politics had a setback due to which the national unity and the country’s Islamic character suffered. Therefore, the Islam loving and patriotic parties and those having a national outlook would have to play an important role in the 2018 elections. He said that the JI was already in touch with the Ulema, Mashaikha, and other religious parties.

He expressed the hope that in the 2018 elections, the masses would get rid of the Panama leaks affected, corrupt and anti people system and leadership.