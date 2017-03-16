LAHORE - The first dedicated indoor facility for patients suffering from auto-immune disease was inaugurated at Shaikh Zayed Hospital Lahore on Wednesday.

College of Physician & Surgeons Pakistan President Prof Zafar Ullah Chaudhry and the chairman and dean of Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex, Prof Farid Ahmad Khan, inaugurated the ward. Prof Zaffar appreciated the management for providing services to the rheumatology patients and postgraduate training facility for young doctors.

Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof Tafazzul Haque Mahmud (Head of Rheumatology Department), Prof Amer Zaman Khan, FJMU pro vice chancellor and CPSP chief controller of examination and CPSP National Residency Program director Prof Mahmood Ayyaz attended the ceremony.