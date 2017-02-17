LAHORE - On the directions of Punjab’s deputy inspector general of traffic police Farooq Mazhar, the traffic police had launched special province-wide awareness campaign in 2016 to overcome traffic problems and to reduce number of accidents.

A police spokesman said the campaign had been launched with the objective of making road travelling easy and safe through better understanding of the traffic rules among drivers and public. The provincial police utilized all mediums of communication in the campaign and 592 TV and 782 Radio programs had featured lectures and awareness messages during the year of 2016.

Other than this, 692 seminars and workshops, 749 traffic walks, 301 traffic weeks were organized along with on-spot lectures to drivers on 7171 places.

Hoarding boards and banners were placed on 7867 spots. At least 1.2 million handbills and brochures were distributed while public address system was introduced at 4614 places to ensure smooth traffic flow through better system.

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera has directed to continue this awareness campaign in future as well. He directed DIG Traffic Punjab Farooq Mazhar to ask District Police Officers to organize more seminars, radio and TV programs and awareness lectures in schools and colleges in their respective districts. This will help create better understanding among citizens about traffic rules.