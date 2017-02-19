LAHORE - Renowned artist Jimmy Engineer’s masterpiece painting will go on permanent exhibition at the National Art Museum in Beijing.

The artist will also have an exhibition of his artworks at the same museum from March 22 to March 29, 2017. Some 100 artworks will be on display while 18 pencil sketches depicting the ancient civilization of China will be among the artworks to be put on display.

This activity is being done to bring the people of China and Pakistan closer together and to cement the bond of friendship between both the countries.

Jimmy told The Nation that the painting to go on permanent exhibit was made in 2006 using oil on canvas medium.

“Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalid Masood is making all the arrangements to shift the artworks to China for exhibition. The international shipping cost of such artworks is very expensive.

“I decided to gift my masterpiece permanently to the museum as token of love and respect for the Chinese nation. This gift is part of cultural exchange between the two nations which enjoy a special kind of friendship historically,” Jimmy said.

“I was on tour to deliver a lecture at Tsinghua University, Beijing when I was contacted to exhibit my paintings at National Museum of China. The ambassador showed interest. Finally we are going to hold the exhibition in Beijing,” the artist added.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a 57 billion dollars project which is also termed as game changer for the prosperity of the common people of both countries also envisions cultural projects including exchange programme of artists, journalists and students.

The painting titled "International Architectural Composition" contains various architectural designs from different cultures including Khan al Khalil Bazar of Cairo, Egypt, The Khirat Khoumd Tower Chittoor, Hamayun's Tomb near Delhi, India, Mosque of Amir Ibn al-As Cairo, Egypt, Konigliche Temple Alwar and the Great Wall of China.

Jimmy Engineer has received many awards and medals in his long illustrious art and social work career since 1976. He is one of the faces to represent the Pakistan in many other countries. The theme of his paintings varies from heritage to art and culture.

The exhibition that will showcase his work on the Muslim architecture, rich cultural heritage of Pakistan and art will be special treat for the Chinese people.